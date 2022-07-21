Jorim E. Reid Sr. | Morgan St. University

Jorim E. Reid Sr., D.M.A., as assistant professor, coordinator of instrumental music, was named director of bands at Morgan State University.

Serving in his capacity as director, Reid will be the principal conductor overseeing Morgan State University’s symphonic winds, jazz ensemble, jazz combo and celebrated “Magnificent Marching Machine” Marching Band. He will officially assume his roles on July 25.

Reid comes to the National Treasure after a nationwide search and an exacting selection process to name the successor to longtime MSU Director of Bands Melvin N. Miles Jr., who recently retired after 49 years of dedicated service to Morgan.

An accomplished and highly regarded composer and musician, Reid has an extensive background, leadership expertise and a creative approach to instruction, education, recruitment and marching band ensemble conducting that left a profound impression on the five-person search committee and ultimately proved to be key factors in his selection.

Before this appointment, Reid was the director of bands at Fayetteville State University, where he led the Marching Bronco ’Xpress in addition to serving as a professor of music, teaching wind symphony, symphonic band, elementary and advanced instrumental conducting, music literature and arranging.