Mario Nelson | ProMD Health

ProMD Health , which specializes in non-invasive anti-aging techniques, such as Boxtox Cosmetics, named Mario Nelson as its Chief Growth Officer.

Nelson will be responsible for overseeing ProMD’s expansion as well as offering physicians and mid-level providers with opportunities to own their own ProMD health locations. In his role, Nelson will be responsible for overseeing the growth of each location under the ProMD umbrella and building the company’s brand. He will also work with Telthera, a five-year old company owned by ProMD that provides hormone replacement therapy to its clients virtually.

Nelson has an extensive history in startups, business development and healthcare. Prior to joining ProMD, Nelson worked at several firms and most recently was a senior manager at New York-based Cold Start, where he helped build and launch early-stage healthcare companies. In 2020, Nelson was CEO and Co-Founder of New York-based Micro Audio, Inc., the first-ever personalized, short-form audio platform with active content discovery. He built the company and grew its platform to 10,000 users in the first 90 days of operation.

From 2014 to 2018 Nelson worked at global consultancy Deloitte as a senior consultant where he spearheaded a $1 billion financial turnaround of a leading healthcare system. He also developed a five-year strategic plan for military hospitals in the Washington, D.C. area, and he executed a complete digital overhaul of a hospital system in the Midwest, resulting in 20 percent cost reductions.

Nelson graduated from Johns Hopkins receiving a master’s degree in Health Administration, a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health Studies, and a minor in Entrepreneurship and Management.