New BSO music director Heyward breaks racial barrier

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Thursday named Jonathon Heyward as its music director and holder of the Harvey M. and Lyn P. Meyerhoff Chair, becoming the first person of color to lead a major U.S. symphony orchestra and just the second in history.

Considered one of classical music’s most promising young talents, Heyward signed a five-year contract that begins with the 2023-24 season. He will serve as music director designate for the upcoming 2022-23 season and lead two weeks of performances in May 2023.

Heyward’s selection was unanimous from the Baltimore Symphony Music Director Search Committee, which is composed of BSO musicians and staff, plus community members. In March 2022, he led three performances that included the Baltimore Symphony’s first-ever performance of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 15. He returned in April to lead a benefit concert for Ukraine at the Meyerhoff.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at this exciting time in its long and distinguished history,” Heyward said. “I believe we have a great opportunity to build on the storied achievements of the orchestra under Marin Alsop’s inspirational leadership and to explore the many ways in which we can reach the greatest number of people at home and overseas. I am passionate about the power of symphonic music to bring audiences together and to speak to all communities.”

Heyward follows industry trailblazer Alsop after a 14-year tenure as the BSO’s music director and BSO OrchKids founder.

“In addition to being an outstanding musician who was very well received by the orchestra, Jonathon is a visionary leader with the potential to connect to our communities, be visible in the world at large, and be a strong advocate for music and musicians,” Search Committee Chair and Johns Hopkins University Provost Sunil Kumar said.

Originally trained as a cellist and chamber musician and formerly a student of the Charleston, South Carolina Public School System, Hayward, 29, first came to an affinity for classical music at the age of 10. As his career progressed, Heyward went on to assume the position of assistant conductor at both the Boston Conservatory opera department and the Boston Opera Collaborative, where he worked on such productions as La Bohème, Die Zauberflöte, and The Rape of Lucretia.

In 2013, Heyward became the youngest ever semifinalist at the Blue Danube International Opera Conducting Competition at the age of 21, and, soon after, was appointed Associate Director of the Hampstead Garden Opera Company in London.

Winner of the 2015 Besançon International Conducting Competition, in 2016, he completed his postgraduate studies in conducting with Sian Edwards at the Royal Academy of Music. In the 2017-18 season, Heyward was selected as a Los Angeles Philharmonic Dudamel Conducting Fellow, later stepping in to make his subscription debut with Hilary Hahn as part of the orchestra’s Bernstein @ 100 Celebration at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Heyward completed three years as assistant conductor of the Hallé Orchestra under the mentorship of Sir Mark Elder. Currently, chief conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, in the summer of 2021, Heyward took part in an intense, two-week residency with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain that led to a highly acclaimed BBC Proms debut.

For over a century, the BSO has been recognized as one of America’s leading orchestras and one of Maryland’s most significant cultural institutions. The orchestra is internationally renowned and locally admired for its innovation, performances, recordings, and educational outreach initiatives including OrchKids. The orchestra performs annually for more than 275,000 people statewide.