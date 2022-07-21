ADVERTISEMENT
State of Maryland
The Department of Labor, Unemployment Insurance Division is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of:
UI Legal Officer I
Recruitment (#22-005267-0001)
Contact
Chevelle Wise-
Chevelle.wise@maryland.gov
Interested candidates. Must apply online at: Maryland DBM or click link below
https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=22&R2=005267&R3=0001
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.