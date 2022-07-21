ADVERTISEMENT

State of Maryland

The Department of Labor, Unemployment Insurance Division is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of:

UI Legal Officer I

Recruitment (#22-005267-0001)

Contact

Chevelle Wise-

Chevelle.wise@maryland.gov

Interested candidates. Must apply online at: Maryland DBM or click link below

https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=22&R2=005267&R3=0001

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.