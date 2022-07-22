Ode to the squeegee kids

A scraping tool with a rubber-edged blade
Makes car glass gleam in the Charm City sun.
Our youngsters on the curb, tool in hand, wade
Into, traffic — working, not on the run.
Unknown, resented, they offer their work
Seeking mere change for an honest day’s pay.
So, lock your doors, scoff them, resent them, shirk
Your humanity, go on with your day.
OK for Google, Microsoft, YouTube
To offer fine service, enter our space.
How dare our young men presume to intrude
Our sacred spot at the corner rat race.
Can a scraping tool with a soft-edged blade
Be reason to sling our privileged shade?
Arion Alston is the truancy court program mentor at the Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts at the University of Baltimore School of Law.