Ode to the squeegee kids

A scraping tool with a rubber-edged blade

Makes car glass gleam in the Charm City sun.

Our youngsters on the curb, tool in hand, wade

Into, traffic — working, not on the run.

Unknown, resented, they offer their work

Seeking mere change for an honest day’s pay.

So, lock your doors, scoff them, resent them, shirk

Your humanity, go on with your day.

OK for Google, Microsoft, YouTube

To offer fine service, enter our space.

How dare our young men presume to intrude

Our sacred spot at the corner rat race.

Can a scraping tool with a soft-edged blade

Be reason to sling our privileged shade?