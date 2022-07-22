UM School of Medicine lands $1M donation from entrepreneur

The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, Friday announced the school will receive a new $1 million gift from Maurice N. Reid, CEO and medical director of ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers, bringing his total giving to nearly $2.2 million.

Reid, who has been a longtime supporter the school’s initiatives, is an alumnus School of Medicine alumnus and member of the dean’s Board of Visitors.

The gift, in support of medical education and the recently implemented Renaissance Curriculum, will be used to renovate UMSOM’s gross anatomy laboratories and modernize that teaching environment for medical students. Reid noted that modernized teaching facilities and new technology are essential for the implementation of innovative learning methods.

The UMSOM’s commitment to providing and maintaining an appropriate educational environment that is comfortable, technologically current and conducive to learning is a leading priority for the Office of Medical Education. Donna L. Parker, MD, FACP, professor of medicine and senior associate dean for undergraduate medical education, said the anatomy lab renovations afforded by Reid’s gift will benefit students for the entirety of their pre-clerkship studies.

The current laboratory, originally built in the 1970s, will receive various “infrastructure improvements along with new equipment, such as moveable and height-adjustable operating bed stations with smart monitors and surgical drop lighting, Parker said.

Reid’s most recent contributions to UMSOM include a donation of $500,000 given in 2019 to support The Maurice N. Reid, MD Collaborative Learning Space. In 2021, he committed to more than $300,000 to support a pilot cohort for Point of Care Ultrasound training for medical students, along with a more recent $100,000 pledge to support the Center for Advanced Research Training & Innovation (CARTI).

Reid earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1999, followed by a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center. After completing his residency, he served as assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the UMSOM and later worked as clinical director of the emergency department at Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore.

In 2004, Reid left academia to pursue his desire to open an urgent care center in Harford County. In March 2005, Reid founded ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers and opened its first location in Bel Air. Since opening its doors, ExpressCare has grown to more than 30 locations in three states and has formed a strategic partnership with LifeBridge Health, which now owns a minority share of ExpressCare.