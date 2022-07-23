Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs July 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorney positions. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal, Becki Gray at RGray@carrollcountymd.gov

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo