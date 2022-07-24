Andrew Freeman | Brown Goldstein

Andrew Freeman, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, earned a place on the 2022 Chambers USA list, ranked in the category “Litigation: General Commercial” in Maryland.

Freeman is known for obtaining justice for his clients. He has won numerous verdicts, judgments and settlements of millions of dollars by mastering the relevant law and getting to know his clients, their problems and the evidence in their cases. Other lawyers bring Freeman cases that present complicated combinations of law and facts or that require making new law.

Freeman has been a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers since 2014 and has been recognized consistently by Chambers USA, Lawdragon, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.