Md. auctioneer to sell Hitler memorabilia

Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions, known internationally for its sale of historical military objects, will offer the bronze desk set and blotter used by Adolf Hitler during the signing of the Munich Pact on Sept. 30, 1938 and a gold watch presented to Adolf Hitler in 1933 in an auction set for Thursday and Friday.

The bronze desk set and blotter used by Hitler, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and the other signatories to the Munich Pact in 1938 when a portion of Czechoslovakia was ceded to Germany. Chamberlain believed he had obtained “peace in our time.” Instead, the agreement only emboldened Hitler and he invaded Poland a year later, starting World War II.

The massive bronze piece was recovered from the flooded basement of Hitler’s Munich headquarters by Lt. John McConn who had been ordered with his men to protect the large quantity of stolen art hidden there on Hitler’s orders earlier in the war.

Adolf Hitler’s gold Huber reversible wristwatch, presented to him by the Nazi Party in 1933. The watch was discovered by a French soldier in the ruins of Hitler’s vacation retreat at Berchtesgaden and has remained in his family ever since. The other side of the case, which can be rotated, displays the time. The watch is estimated to bring over $2 million.

The reversible watch is engraved with a Nazi eagle and swastika, along with the dates of Hitler’s birth, his appointment as Chancellor and the date of elections which gave Hitler complete control of the country. No other watch owned by Hitler has ever come to market.

Other important lots in the 1,600-lot sale include Hitler’s signed declaration that he would remain in Berlin until the end; an original script from Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast that terrified the East Coast; Alfred Hitchcock’s signed copy of his script for “Strangers On a Train”; an excessively rare letter and envelope signed by Mao Zedong; and historic groupings of maps and documents from the captain of HMS AJAX, describing the battle leading to the sinking of the German battleship Graf Spee in December, 1939.