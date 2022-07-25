Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court sketch artist says his term has ended

Legal ethics, campaign ads, yoga round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 25, 2022

Today is Monday, the 32nd anniversary of Roseanne Barr’s infamous rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Here are some other news items.

— The aptly named Art Lien puts down his Supreme Court sketch pad.

— Former U.S. Justice Department lawyer faces Trump-related ethics charges.

— Federal judge calls North Carolina law against false campaign ads likely overbroad.

— Do yoga classes qualify as a prosecutor’s business expense?

