Ocean City-based Blue Water acquires ‘Oasis of the Badlands’

Ocean City-based outdoor hospitality company Blue Water is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of Badlands/White River KOA Holiday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Located minutes from Badlands National Park, this property is known as the “Oasis of the Badlands.” Visitors can spot wildlife including buffalo, pronghorn deer and the picturesque Badlands Mountains make for a highly popular hiking spot. Fossil hunting is another favorite attraction, in addition to visiting all the local replicas and exhibits. The northern lights can be seen in late fall and early spring and the area is a popular dark skies location for stargazers and photographers.

Of the property’s 146 sites, 88 of them are RV sites, with “glamping” options including a yurt with a skylight for prime star viewing, teepee and camping cabins. It also features the widely popular KookHouse, which offers a full breakfast with omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, hash browns, plus daily specials for dinner. As part of their visit, each guest receives two complimentary pancakes on one day of their stay.

Badlands/White River KOA Holiday is two hours from Mt. Rushmore, and is in close proximity to Badlands Loop State Scenic Highway. Guests can make use of the ubiquitous Black Hills maps provided by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association.

The property opened for guests April 29 and will remain open until Oct. 16.