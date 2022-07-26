Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CFG Bank named No. 3 top loan producer

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2022

Baltimore-based CFG Bank (CFGB) Tuesday was recognized as a Top Loan Producer, ranked third in the commercial lender with assets totaling more than $1 billion category, by Independent Banker, the magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

CFG Bank’s recognition, which rose from its 16th place ranking last year, is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2021.

ICBA’s annual Top Loan Producers list demonstrates the strength of personal connections to create a pathway for success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases the importance of sound and efficient banking practices and their local knowledge and expertise in adapting to shifting market dynamics and evolving customer needs.

The annual list is based on the strength of operational efficiencies and competitive banking services to calculate a lender score for each bank, using FDIC data from 2021. This score combines the average of the bank’s percentile for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size, which is adjusted for loan charge-offs at certain percentile thresholds.

