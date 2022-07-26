Continental Realty adds 7th SC property to portfolio

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, purchased its seventh asset in the greater Charleston, South Carolina metropolitan area with the $3.9 million acquisition of The Shops at Towne Centre Way, a 7,054 square foot retail center at 1903 N. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

CRC acquired this asset in an off-market transaction from Church Property LLC, with Trey Lucy, Principal at Belk | Lucy representing both sides in the transaction.

The center is immediately adjacent to two CRC assets: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, a 510,000-square-foot regional shopping venue acquired by the company in 2020, and Sweetgrass Corner, a nearly 90,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center purchased by CRC earlier this year.

The Shops at Towne Centre Way was purchased on behalf of Continental Realty Fund V, L.P., managed by CRC. Fund V is a $210.8 million private equity fund focused on acquiring value-add retail and multifamily properties in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. This represents the 11th retail asset acquired by Fund V, following the $17 million acquisition of Sweetgrass Corner. Also through Continental Realty Fund V, in early 2022 CRC acquired 175 of the 200 apartment units contained within Sweetgrass Landing Apartments for $55 million. Since its inception, Fund V has acquired a total of 15 retail and multifamily properties.

In the Mount Pleasant area, Fund V also owns The Six Apartments, a 92-unit community located at 2170 Snyder Circle in Mount Pleasant which was acquired this January. CRC now owns seven assets in the greater Charleston area, including Central Island Square, a mixed-use project within the 4,000-acre master-planned community of Daniel Island and consisting of 313 multifamily units and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space; and West Ashley Shoppes, a nearly 140,000 square foot neighborhood retail center across from Citadel Mall.

Constructed in 2001, The Shops at Towne Centre Way consists of four retail spaces that were 100% leased at the time of the transaction, including a nail salon, vision center and Marble Slab Creamery. The asset is situated on a corner lot with direct exposure to Mount Pleasant Towne Center and Sweetgrass Corner between N. Highway 17 and Hungry Neck Boulevard near the intersection of Isle of Palms Connector.

Nearly 45,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis via US Highway 17, and the center is located on a strategic corridor connecting Mount Pleasant to Charleston, with direct links to Interstate 526 serving the nearby towns of Daniel Island, North Charleston and West Ashley. Nearly 60,000 consumers, with an average household income exceeding $125,000, reside within a three-mile radius of The Shops at Towne Centre Way.