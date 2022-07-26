FEATURED MOVER | Bill Mojica, PBRC

Bill Mojica recently joined the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) as the director of development.

In this role, Mojica oversees PBRC’s fundraising efforts, including building relationships with individuals, corporations, and foundations; managing grant funding opportunities; and contributing to event planning and implementation.

He has over 31 years of experience in fundraising in the non-profit sector and human service industry and brings extensive knowledge in strategic planning, community engagement, and revenue growth. Mojica joins PBRC after having served as the director of development & foundation operations at the ISPE Foundation.

Prior to this role, Mojica held the position of regional director of development at the Woodbourne Center, where he successfully created and launched a $2.1 million capital campaign among other efforts to expand and diversify the center’s revenue stream.

ABOUT BILL MOJICA

Resides in:

Westminster

Education:

Bachelor of Science from Towson University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I wanted to be a high school teacher and coach football. I was blessed to be surrounded by such amazing teachers/mentors when I was younger. I wanted to pay it forward. Fortunately, I have accomplished part of that goal, as I have been an assistant football coach at Calvert Hall College High School since 1987.

Recent and favorite vacation:

Most recent trip (June ’22) was to Savannah, Georgia with my wife. Beautiful city and lots of fascinating history. Favorite trip was to Key West for our Honeymoon. We did not want to come home!

When I want to relax, I … :

Listen to a variety of music (depends on my mood), and/or a nice glass of Cabernet.

Favorite movie:

It is a tie between “Wedding Crashers,” “Step Brothers” and “Lone Survivor.” They never get old.

Favorite quotation:

My favorite quote is from the late Neil Peart (former drummer/lyricist for Rush). “A spirit with a vision is a dream with a mission.”