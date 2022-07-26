Michael Lucero, Thomas Staskowski and Frankie Velez | The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, announced four new members recently joined its board of directors, bringing the board to 20 members.

The new members elected to the board of directors are Michael Lucero, director, Cyber & Intelligence at BlueHalo; Col. Michael Nelson, practice lead, Partner Engineering and Science Inc.; Thomas Staskowski, senior population health strategy consultant at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; and Frankie Velez, vice president and general manager of Praxis Engineering.