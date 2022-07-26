Rama Taib-Lopez | Stein Sperling

Rama Taib-Lopez joined the family law practice of Stein Sperling as of counsel and will work out of the firm’s Rockville office.

Taib-Lopez will focus her practice on all facets of family law, including prenuptial agreements, martial settlement agreements, divorce, custody, child support, alimony and division of assets. She has experience consulting with experts in business valuations, property valuations, tax matters, and child psychology.

Previously, she practiced family law at Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, P.A., handling cases such as domestic violence petitions, custody, access, child support, alimony, division of property and retirement assets.

Taib-Lopez is active in the Arab and Muslim communities and a member of the Network of Arab American Lawyers (NAAL) of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) and the American Muslim Bar Association (AMBA). She speaks Arabic fluently.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in international business and economics from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law.