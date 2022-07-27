BARRY LOFTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Gun possession
A jury in the Circuit Court for Washington County found Barry Lofton, appellant, guilty of possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime, wearing, carrying, or transporting a loaded handgun on his person, wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on his person, and two counts of possession of ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.