Celebree School franchisees sign lease at Melford Town Center

Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 10,567 square feet of space at Melford Town Center in Prince George’s County, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February.

The facility will be located at 5061 Howerton Way and represents the first of three Celebree Schools planned by sisters Dhruti and Kruti, together with friend, Usha for the Central Maryland area. Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Megan Williams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the client in this transaction.

Celebree School, which presently operates more than 50 early childhood education and care centers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania, provides childcare, early learning and camp sessions to children of all ages. The school offers curriculum programs aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s focus on Early Childhood Education and incorporates STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into every daily lesson. Infant child care programs are suitable for children ranging from six weeks to school age and are designed for personal, social, language and physical development. All locations, which also offer summer camp programs, are locally-owned and staffed by degreed teachers.

5061 Howerton Way is a single-story building containing 34,560 square feet of flex/R&D space and is equipped with 18-foot ceiling heights and rear loading capabilities. The school has a capacity of approximately 154 students and the facility will employ approximately 25 people.