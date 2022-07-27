Hopkins ranks in top 5 of hospitals nationally once again

Johns Hopkins Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the top five hospitals in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings, released Tuesday, aims to help patients decide where to go for care by evaluating the top hospitals in a variety of specialties. U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 hospitals, including 65 in Maryland, ranking them based on patients’ outcomes following 20 standard hospital procedures, ranging from knee replacements to prostate cancer surgery.

Here’s how some of Maryland’s hospitals measured up:

Johns Hopkins Hospital, the teaching hospital affiliated with the elite university of the same name, unsurprisingly ranked well in U.S. News’ yearly list. The hospital came in fifth — tied with Los Angeles’s UCLA Medical Center — in U.S. News’ “Honor Roll” list, which highlights 20 hospitals across the United States that excel at many procedures and rank nationally for many specialties. Despite that exceptional ranking, Johns Hopkins actually fell in the list from fourth place last year.

According to Hopkins, the hospital has ranked in U.S. News’ top five hospitals every year since the publication began its Best Hospitals rankings 33 years ago.

The hospital, located in East Baltimore, was ranked as the top hospital in Maryland, while its campus in Bethesda, Johns Hopkins Medicine-Suburban Hospital, came in seventh in the state and received recognition for high performance in one specialty, orthopedics, and several procedures and conditions.

In total, Hopkins was nationally ranked for 15 adult and 10 pediatric specialties and placed in the top 10 for 10 adult specialties and two pediatric specialties. It was ranked as the top hospital nationally for rheumatology.

The University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore ranked as the second-best hospital in the state and ranked nationally for two specialties, coming in at 44th in the nation for ear, nose and throat and 42nd in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.

Several other University of Maryland Medical System hospitals received accolades, as well; University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center was ranked the third-best hospital in the state, and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center rose from 10th place last year to tie with Suburban for seventh. All three institutions also received high-performance marks in a number of specialties, procedures and conditions.

“It is an extremely proud moment for our System to have three of our member organization hospitals recognized as among the best in Maryland,” Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said in a press release. “Our team members work tirelessly to bring the advances of academic medicine to patient care at the bedside, and the prestigious U.S. News rankings are validation of our efforts to deliver the highest quality and safest care possible.”

Rounding out the top 10 hospitals in Maryland were Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, which tied St. Joseph for third; Baltimore’s MedStar Union Memorial Hospital and Salisbury’s TidalHealth Peninsula Region Hospital, which tied for fifth; and the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital, both located in Baltimore, which placed ninth and tenth, respectively.

“Organizationally, it’s great to again be honored among the best with our peer hospitals in America,” said Steve Leonard, president and CEO of TidalHealth, a health system with locations in Delaware and throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore, in a press release. “This recognition is an acknowledgement of how hard everyone in our health system continues to work, including our Board, medical staff and volunteers, to maintain the best possible environment for our patients. It is gratifying to know these team efforts are being recognized again nationally by U.S. News, and for our Maryland hospital to be ranked among the top five in the state.”