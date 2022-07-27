Joshua Insley | Stertil-Koni

Joshua Insley has joined heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni as a logistics specialist, based in the company’s North American headquarters in Stevensville.

In this role, Insley brings more than five years of logistics experience to Stertil-Koni, including purchasing and inventory management. Most recently, he worked for a leading outdoor sporting establishment.

Insley is an Eastern Shore native who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Salisbury University. He resides on the Eastern Shore in Kent Island where he enjoys being on the water, power sports, his time on the links, and spending time with his wife and three children.