LESTER ANDREW HUFF v. M&J CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING, LLC

Contracts — Arbitration — Arbitrator’s bias

This appeal arises from a dispute between Lester Andrew Huff (“Dr. Huff”), appellant, and M&J Construction and Remodeling, LLC (“M&J”), appellee, regarding residential renovation work that M&J performed at Dr. Huff’s home in Silver Spring, Maryland. The parties submitted the dispute to arbitration with the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), and the arbitrator issued a Final Award in favor of M&J, in the amount of $45,916, plus costs, and $24,162 in attorney’s fees (the “award”).

