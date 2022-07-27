Mark Bell | UB School of Law

The Fund for Educational Excellence, the local nonprofit working to ensure all children in Baltimore City Public Schools experience an effective and equitable education, has elected Mark Bell as the newest member to its board of directors.

Bell currently serves as Director of Diversity Initiatives and Recruitment at the University of Baltimore School of Law where he advises the school of law senior leadership team and leads strategic diversity efforts that advance the school’s mission and vision. As a law school Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) strategist and trainer, his work in legal education focuses on: access, empowerment, and excellence for underrepresented students; institutional advancement in diversity and inclusion; standardizing best practices in DEIB administration; and mentoring new students. Mr. Bell also serves as an adjunct professor with the University of Baltimore and Cecil College.