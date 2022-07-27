Nicholas Anastasio, M.D. | Mercy Medical Center

Nicholas Anastasio, M.D., physical medicine and rehabilitation, has joined orthopedics and joint replacement at Mercy Medical Center.

Board Certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, he specializes in sports medicine and musculoskeletal ultrasound. He uses non-surgical treatments in the care of muscle, bone, joint and nerve conditions.

Anastasio has a special interest in sports medicine, with a focus on the non-operative treatment of running athletes, including orthotic and shoe evaluation, running gait analysis and the early detection and treatment of stress fractures. He specializes in chronic tendon injuries and regenerative medicine, including both percutaneous tenotomy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to treat patients who have recurrent or chronic tendon related pain.

Anastasio is a registered musculoskeletal sonographer which allows him to use ultrasound to diagnose musculoskeletal conditions and deliver more accurate injections. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed his internship at Mercy Medical Center and his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia.