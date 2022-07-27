Sabrina Barata, M.D. | Mercy Personal Physicians

Sabrina Barata, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville.

Board eligible in internal medicine, Barata provides primary care for patients ages 18 years of age and older.

She diagnoses and treats a variety of acute and chronic conditions such as asthma, congestive heart failure, diabetes and hypertension.

She also provides routine exams, annual immunizations and annual physicals, and has a background working with at-risk and underserved populations.

Barata received her medical degree from the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey and completed her residency in Internal Medicine from MedStar Health in Baltimore. She is a resident member of the American College of Physicians. Barata is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.