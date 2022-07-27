Stephen Merrill | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC announced that Stephen Merrill has re-joined the firm, primarily working with young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and those approaching retirement.

Merrill brings more than 30 years of experience working in the financial services industry. Throughout his career, Merrill has been committed to helping his clients reach their individual goals through a thoughtful and intentional approach to managing their financial lives. Merrill offers comprehensive financial planning for individuals, families, retirees, executives, and business owners in asset management, retirement planning, education funding, personal risk management, estate planning, and insurance strategies.

He has served in a variety of roles, working at Reuters America, LLC for a decade, overseeing sales territories and later, in an account manager role with the organization. In 2013, Merrill joined Heritage as a Financial Planner, providing customized financial planning and exemplary customer service to families, individuals, and businesses. In January 2018, he joined Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., serving his clients for five years before rejoining Heritage Financial Consultants in 2022.