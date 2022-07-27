Tricia Brice | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced the promotion of Tricia Brice to executive vice president. Brice will now serve as EVP and Chief Lending Officer of Point Breeze Credit Union.

Brice currently leads the consumer and mortgage lending, business banking, collections and operations areas. In addition to her current responsibilities, she is also responsible for Retail. Brice will continue to lead and manage Point Breeze’s lending activity, providing direction to a team of commercial and consumer lenders.

Brice joined Point Breeze in 1987 and has served as vice president of lending since 1996. Through her time with Point Breeze and multiple promotions, Brice has been senior vice president/chief lending officer since 2014.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola University Maryland and currently resides in Parkton.