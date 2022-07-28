$100K in grants awarded to 20 Baltimoreans through Weave project

M&T Bank and Weave: The Social Fabric Project, a program of the Aspen Institute, announced that 20 Baltimoreans will each receive a $5,000 Weaver Award for projects that meet their community’s emotional need for connection and belonging.

M&T Bank and the Weave project joined forces for the second year in a row to honor Baltimoreans who are weaving an inclusive social fabric.

This year’s Weaver Awardees come from across the city, with projects supporting youth, families, new parents, returning citizens, seniors, artists, and those without homes.

Award winners include:

Danielle Billups, West Baltimore and beyond, Compassionate Hearts of Care

Dayson Brooks, Greenmount and beyond, Level Up

Turell Brooks, Sharp Leadenhall, God’s Best Family Inc

Charles DeBarber, Curtis Bay-Brooklyn, Filbert Street Garden

Christina Delgado, Belair-Edison, Tola’s Room

Tyde-Courtney Edwards, Midtown Mt. Vernon and beyond, Ballet After Dark

Haneef Hardy, Upton and beyond, Unlimited Potential Mentoring Program

Michael Harris, Penn North and beyond, FACE (Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders Inc.)

Dena Jackson, City-wide, Positivity in Baltimore

Eze Jackson, Station North and beyond, “Who’s Next?”

Isaiah Johnson, Greenmount East Leadership Project

Valarie Matthews, Park Heights, Catherine’s Family and Youth Services, Inc.

Sonja Merchant-Jones, Better Waverly Neighborhood Association

Christopher Schulze, Gwynns Falls Community Association

Tray Smith, Southeast Baltimore and beyond, Southeast Youth Celebration

Danna Thomas, Southwest Baltimore and beyond, Happy Teacher Revolution

Diane Williams, Oliver, The Peoples Association

John (Chin) Williams, Station North, North Ave. Mission

Olu Butterfly Woods, Reservoir Hill and beyond, Garden Art Parties

Chin-Yer Wright, City-wide, The Baltimore Scene

Applications for this year’s awards were accepted via video and online in May and June through a simple application process asking applicants a few questions about themselves, their communities, and their Baltimore projects, and inviting recommendations from neighbors. A 16-member advisory board of community advocates who intimately know Baltimore’s neighborhoods selected the 20 awardees from among 97 applications.

The judges included Judeith James of the Alternative Approaches to Mental Health Crisis Center, Nneka Nnamdi of Fight Blight Baltimore, Crickett Woloson of the Elbow Fund, Denis Sgouros of B-360, Sam Smith of the Weave Baltimore Community, Antonio Tabora of Fulton Bank, Chris Wack of the Baltimore Ravens, Tanya R. Dorsey and Jim Peterson from M&T Bank, and 2021 Awardees Danielle Battle of Restoring Inner City Hope (RICH), Duane “Shorty” Davis of the Good in the Hood Initiative, Ashley Esposito of Village of Violetville, Inc., Naimah Sharif of Nlife, and Rev. Michele Ward of Lights on Greenmount West Initiative.

Awardees will work on their projects for a year. They’ll have regular progress check-ins with staff at the Weave project, but no formal reports or budgets to submit. The awardees will be honored at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens play the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 18 and at a Weaver Award celebration at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24.