ALFRED SHINARD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Pronouncement of sentence

In 1998, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County found appellant, Alfred Shinard, guilty of armed carjacking, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, first-degree assault, and other offenses. Following merger of lesser-included offenses, the court sentenced him to twenty years’ imprisonment for armed carjacking; a consecutive term of ten years’ imprisonment, the first five without the possibility of parole, for use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence; and an additional consecutive term of ten years’ imprisonment for first-degree assault. In 2018, Shinard filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence …

