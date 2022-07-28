Becki Saunders | Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage – the lender’s national reverse mortgage division – has added Becki Saunders as loan intake coordinator.

Based out of the Group’s Owings Mills headquarters, Saunders ensures that reverse mortgage loans submitted to PRMI’s centralized operations department meet all qualifications to ensure a timely and smooth transition to underwriting.

A 14-year reverse mortgage industry veteran, Saunders has served as a processor and account executive working with other mortgage companies to educate them and their clients about leveraging home equity with a reverse mortgage to enhance their quality of life.

In addition to her mortgage background, she brings four years of experience as a customer service representative in the manufacturing industry.

Paying it forward, she has coordinated numerous Red Cross blood drives and snack bag initiatives for the Baltimore Hunger Project, as well as company picnics and “Take Your Kid to Work Day” activities. She also raised $2,000 on her own for cancer research by running the Marine Corp Marathon.