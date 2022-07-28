CFG Bank, Capital Funding Group donate $70K to NGO ‘Save A Child’

CFG Bank and Capital Funding Group (CFG) Thursday announced a $70,000 donation to charitable organization, NGO “Save a Child” (NGO) to support its mission to help socially vulnerable women and children living in low-income environments or orphanages. CFG’s contribution completed the fundraising needed to acquire a multi-room refugee shelter for NGO’s Project Shelter House Heart.

The Shelter House provides a free, temporary shelter for families affected by the war in Ukraine. The free shelter will continue to function as a safe haven for victims of domestic violence after the war.

Through Project Shelter House Heart, NGO purchased a 120-square-meter house with 18 acres of land in Kremenets, a town in the Ternopil region of western Ukraine. The house accommodates up to 20 people, includes a large garden with ample fruit and vegetable plants as a regular food source for guests, and spacious playrooms for children.

More than a shelter, NGO provides with access to medical care, support through psychologists, lawyers, teachers, financiers and more, assistance to find permanent residences, workforce training and more – all at no cost for women and children in need. As of today, 12 families have been given refuge at the house since purchase.

In additional to donation support, with CFG’s large presence in the multifamily housing industry, the company’s Elizabeth Buckalew acted as a consultant to support the purchase of the “Heart” shelter. The Multifamily team will continue to offer their expertise to support NGO as the organization grows and builds more housing.

NGO is already in conversations with local construction and real estate companies to explore building a second shelter on the purchased property. The organization will soon open additional fundraising efforts to support their ongoing mission and to build the additional shelter.