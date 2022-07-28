Chris Barber

Twenty-two years ago, Chris Barber, founder and self-proclaimed “Chief Nerd” of Cheaper Than a Geek, was disappointed in the lack of customer service and support in the information technology fields. So, he started his company in his living room with the idea that he’d create an IT support company that puts customer service first. Since then, Barber and his team at Cheaper Than a Geek have racked up customer service awards.

“We were one of the first firms in the country to pioneer flat-rate IT service pricing. We also raised the customer service delivery to the highest in the industry. We proved that a commercial and residential business model doesn’t just work, it thrives. And most of all – we have proven that the smaller small businesses can get good quality, fairly priced IT support like larger firms. We love meeting that crucial need,” Barber said.

Barber serves as a board director of the National Society of IT Service Providers, board chair of Leadership Anne Arundel, board director for The Maryland Chamber of Commerce and executive board member of the Better Business Bureau.

Barber is the recipient of the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce and was a 2019 finalist for the Small Business Administration’s Small Business of the Year award.

Barber started Cheaper Than A Geek to address the systemic issue of poor customer service in the IT industry. Since then, he and his team have proven that the “little” guys can make a big difference.