DEBORAH HRUSKO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Voir dire

Deborah Hrusko was convicted in the Circuit Court for Somerset County of one count of theft and one count of theft scheme. On appeal, she contends that the circuit court erroneously omitted certain voir dire questions that the parties submitted before trial and
that defense counsel’s failure to object to this omission constituted ineffective assistance of counsel.

Read the opinion

