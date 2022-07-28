Ex-Baltimore Police detective sentenced for helping to plant BB gun, lying on warrants

A former Baltimore Police detective will serve more than two years in federal prison after his sentencing Thursday on charges that he lied to a grand jury and conspired to violate the civil rights of city residents.

Robert Hankard, 45, was given two years and six months in prison, a term that fell below federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake said the sentence should deter other police officers from corruption and noted that Hankard, unlike two other police officers who were convicted of related crimes but got shorter sentences, did not plead guilty or cooperate with federal investigators.

The charges against Hankard centered on allegations that he provided a BB gun that was planted on a suspect who had been run over by another police officer in March 2014.

The victim in that case, Demetric Simon, was present for Hankard’s sentencing Thursday. Hankard apologized to Simon in court but maintained his innocence. He blamed the situation on working for a “cruddy supervisor.”

“Mr. Simon, I deeply apologize for what happened to you,” Hankard said. “Now I know what it feels like to be in a criminal justice system that has a lot of flaws.”

Federal prosecutors charged that Wayne Jenkins — the disgraced former police sergeant who is now serving 25 years in prison — asked a fellow police officer, Sgt. Keith Gladstone, for help on March 26, 2014, because he had run Simon over with a vehicle and needed to justify the use of force.

Gladstone worked with another officer, Carmine Vignola, to find a BB gun they could plant on Simon. Federal prosecutors alleged that the officers contacted Hankard, who provided a BB gun.

A jury found Hankard guilty of participating in the scheme at his trial in April. Jurors also convicted Hankard of lying to a grand jury about the incident and of lying in order to secure search warrants, including in one case when cocaine was planted in a suspect’s truck to justify police’s entry into a motel room where officers had already found drugs during an improper search.

“All of it was bad policing for the sake of bad policing,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said at Thursday’s sentencing. Wise asked for a five-year prison sentence that he said would tell the community “that we will stand up for the rights of all of our citizens.”

Gladstone cooperated with federal prosecutors and testified against Hankard. He admitted to a wide range of crimes during his time as a police officer in testimony that highlighted the breadth of police misconduct in Baltimore and offered another look at the pervasive corruption that came to light with revelations about the Gun Trace Task Force, a specialized law enforcement unit that ultimately became more like a criminal enterprise.

Gladstone was given 21 months in prison at his sentencing earlier this month on a charge of conspiracy to deprive civil rights. Vignola pleaded guilty to lying to the grand jury and was given 18 months in prison.

Simon was arrested and spent 10 months in jail before his charges in connection with the BB gun incident were dropped. He has since filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers involved in planting the BB gun.

After the sentencing, Simon said he hoped that Hankard had “learned from his wrongdoings.”

“What took place can never really satisfy me, but he got justice served,” Simon said.