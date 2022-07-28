Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN RE: O.M.

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Juvenile law — Assault — Perfect self-defense

The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, sitting as a juvenile court, found O.M. involved in delinquent acts that could constitute the crime of second-degree assault if they had been committed by an adult. O.M. noted a timely appeal to ask us to consider whether the juvenile court erred by (1) denying her motion to sequester witnesses during opening statements; and (2) treating perfect self-defense as an element of the crime of mutual affray.

Read the opinion

