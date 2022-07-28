Jacob Hsu

CEO

Catalyte



Leveraging an artificial intelligence-based algorithm, Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte, has been able to help close the talent gap. Catalyte, a software development company, was built to discover and develop, diverse, affordable and sustainable tech talent for the world’s most forward-thinking companies. The AI-algorithm helps to identify exceptional individuals with the aptitude to become talented technologists. Catalyte then deploys its proprietary talent transformation program that develops software developers and digital media planners that are ready to hire.

Hsu believes that the labor market is broken and harms companies, communities and individuals. He said that Catalyte and his work dismantles the current labor market that operates on bias, barriers, pedigree and resumes.

“By seeing people for what they can do, rather than what they’ve done, we can create a more inclusive and equitable world. My work with Catalyte is to help employers see that the best choice for their business is also the right choice for society,” Hsu said.

Before founding Catalyte, Hsu was CEO of Symbio, a global software engineering and R&D services company. Hsu took Symbio from an early-stage startup to a global diversified IT services company. He has been a co-founder or founder of more than 30 other companies in the United States and Asia.

Hsu received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School. He was named one of the world’s Top 12 Young Global Leaders of Tomorrow by Chief Executive Magazine and Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.