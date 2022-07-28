Jessie Weber | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Jessie Weber was selected to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers guide in the “Employee & Civil Rights Litigation, including Disabilities” category.

Weber has been named one of the 500 leading plaintiffs’ employment lawyers nationally by Lawdragon each year since 2019 and was recently profiled by the publication.

Lawdragon includes only the uppermost echelon of the nation’s attorneys who have dedicated their careers to standing up for individuals’ rights in the workplace and society in its 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers list. Lawyers are selected based on rigorous research, nominations, and journalistic vetting.

Weber helps clients navigate a diverse range of difficult legal issues, with a focus on civil rights, including disability and LGBTQ rights, employment law (including wage and hour cases) and appellate litigation. She has earned a reputation as a leading civil rights attorney because of her groundbreaking work obtaining equal access for individuals with disabilities to voting, websites, and government information and services.

She is well versed in both complex litigation and negotiations and enjoys using a range of tools to obtain justice for her clients. She has argued before the Fourth, Sixth, Ninth and D.C. Circuit Courts of Appeals. Most recently, Weber argued in the Ninth Circuit on behalf of the National Federation of the Blind and other disability rights groups in Robles v. Domino’s Pizza, resulting in a published decision clarifying that public accommodations must make their web and mobile services accessible immediately and cannot wait until the DOJ issues website-specific regulations. Jessie later joined the plaintiff’s trial team, successfully obtaining a court order holding that Domino’s violated the ADA by maintaining an inaccessible website and requiring the company to make its website accessible.

Weber is a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference and serves on the board of Disability Rights Maryland and the ACLU of Maryland’s Committee on Litigation and Legal Priorities. She was previously a member of the boards of FreeState Justice, where she served as Board President and the ACLU of Maryland.