JHIMY JOSUE MEJIA-PINEDA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Sex offense

Jhimy Mejia-Pineda, appellant, was accused of sexually abusing a minor child, “E.” A jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, subsequently convicted Mr. Pineda of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree
sex offense, and third-degree sex offense. The court sentenced Mr. Pineda to a total term of 56 years’ imprisonment. In this appeal, Mr. Pineda presents three questions …

Read the opinion

