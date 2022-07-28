Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JOEL FALIK, M.D., ET AL. v. CAROLYN GIBAU, ET AL

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Torts — Medical malpractice — Motion for protective order

This case is before us on appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County denying a Motion for Reconsideration filed by Joel Falik, M.D., and Falik & Karim, LLC (collectively, “Falik”), appellants, in a medical malpractice case with a long and tortured history. This is the fourth time this case has come before this Court in one manner or another since it originated almost ten years ago.

