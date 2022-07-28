Joppa Center sold for second time in five years

Neuman Commercial Group LLC has arranged the second sale within five years of Joppa Center, a 14,000-square-foot, two-tenant triple-net property in Parkville, this time for $3.85 million.

Built in 1996 and recently renovated, the center at 3321 E. Joppa Road has been continuously 100% leased since construction to its two original tenants, Active Day Senior Care, one of the nation’s largest adult day care providers with 100 locations, and leading early childhood Celebree Learning Center with 33 locations and 10 more opening throughout five states. Neuman Commercial Group, led by Principal Gil Neuman, exclusively represented the seller, Tide Realty Capital, in the marketed sale to a private investor.

In 2018 Neuman exclusively represented the prior owners and original developers, Heritage Properties Inc., on the sale to Tide Realty Capital for $2.675 million.

Located north of Baltimore’s I-695 and near I-95 in a dense residential neighborhood adjacent to Oak Crest, an 87-acre Erickson senior independent living community, Joppa Center sees over 20,600 cars crossing daily. 107,000 residents with $95,000 average household income — including 27,335 families — live within three miles of the property.