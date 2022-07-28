Martin Rosendale

CEO

Maryland Technology Council



When you look at Martin Rosendale’s curriculum vitae, it may not seem like there’s a pattern of purpose. But with a closer look, the common theme in his career history is growth.

As an engineer turned microbiologist, Rosendale, now the CEO of the Maryland Technology Council, is passionate about the human and business value of life sciences, biotechnology, health care and medical devices. He uses his experience with numerous biotech companies to mentor other CEOs to establish and grow their own companies.

Rosendale is also a partner with Newport LLZ and a partner at WMCS Investments. He is a five-time CEO and twice company founder. He has launched, branded, acquired or commercialized more than 10 products and companies.

Rosendale has raised equity capital for public and private companies through strategic partnerships. He is also responsible for forming the Maryland Tech Council and solidifying its industry presence.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Technology Council was allotted $2.45 million from the federal government to expand and support bio-life sciences in the state. Rosendale will use the funds to grow BioHub Maryland, the Council’s incubator program aimed at growing the bio and life science tech companies in the state. The funds will be used to support workforce development and technology transfer.

Rosendale says the funding will help fulfill industry needs and position the state as a leader in bio and life sciences technology.