Sara Encisco, Hannah Goldberg and Camille Tawil | Mercy Personal Physicians

Sara Encisco, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville, Hannah Goldberg, M.D., has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown and Camille Tawil, M.D., FACP has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville

Double board eligible in internal medicine and pediatrics, Encisco provides primary care services to patients of all ages, treating acute illnesses including cold and flu as well as chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. She also treats a variety of childhood illnesses including flu, ear infections, strep throat and pink eye. Encisco received her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina and completed her residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Maryland Medical Center/Baltimore Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Goldberg is board eligible in Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers comprehensive primary care services for patients ages 18 and older. In addition to her primary care responsibilities, Goldberg also has a background in palliative care and emergency medicine. She received her medical degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia. She completed a combined residency in internal and emergency medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Goldberg is a member of the Emergency Medicine Resident Association and an associate of the American College of Physicians.

Board certified in internal medicine, Tawil provides care to patients 18 years of age and older, diagnosing and treating a variety of acute and chronic conditions. He also offers wellness exams, annual immunizations and routine physicals. Tawil previously served as a clinical instructor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from the Damascus University Medical School in Damascus, Syria and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.