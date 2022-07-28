Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SEKWAN RAMIEK MERRITT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions July 28, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to modify sentence — Mootness

Appellant, Sekwan Ramiek Merritt, was serving a mandatory sentence of 10 years without the possibility of parole for possession of heroin with intent to distribute. In 2017, despite the no-parole restriction on his sentence, Mr. Merritt was paroled so that he
could enter a drug treatment program. Then, in 2018, he filed a motion for modification of sentence, pursuant to the Justice Reinvestment Act, 2016 Md. Laws, ch. 515, which allows a person serving a mandatory minimum sentence for certain drug offenses,
imposed prior to the effective date of the Act, to file a motion for modification of sentence even where otherwise he would be ineligible to do so.

Read the opinion

