Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GREGORY BENNETT, ET AL v. DONALDSON GROUP LLC, ET AL

By: Unreported Opinions July 29, 2022

Contracts — Lease — Class action

This is an appeal from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Appellants, Gregory Bennett, et al, were residents at an apartment complex known as The Enclave, in Silver Spring, and sued Appellees, Enclave Holdings, LLC, et al, the
owners, for breach of contract, breach of implied warranty of habitability, and violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act. Eleven months after initiating the lawsuit, the residents filed a motion requesting class certification. Following a hearing, the court issued a memorandum opinion denying class certification because the residents had not demonstrated predominance, and alternatively, because the motion was untimely.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo