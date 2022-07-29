GREGORY BENNETT, ET AL v. DONALDSON GROUP LLC, ET AL

Contracts — Lease — Class action

This is an appeal from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Appellants, Gregory Bennett, et al, were residents at an apartment complex known as The Enclave, in Silver Spring, and sued Appellees, Enclave Holdings, LLC, et al, the

owners, for breach of contract, breach of implied warranty of habitability, and violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act. Eleven months after initiating the lawsuit, the residents filed a motion requesting class certification. Following a hearing, the court issued a memorandum opinion denying class certification because the residents had not demonstrated predominance, and alternatively, because the motion was untimely.

Read the opinion