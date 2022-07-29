Independent candidate to drop out of Baltimore state’s attorney’s race, leaving Bates as next top prosecutor

Roya Hanna, an independent candidate for Baltimore state’s attorney, will drop out of the race Friday and endorse Ivan Bates, the winner of the Democratic primary.

Last week, Bates defeated two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and another primary challenger, Thiru Vignarajah, leaving only Hanna between him and the job of top prosecutor.

Hanna originally entered the race as a Democrat but later withdrew to run as an independent, a move that guaranteed she could participate in the general election. In heavily Democratic Baltimore, the winner of the Democratic primary is almost certain to win in the general.

Bates and Hanna will appear together at a news conference Friday morning.

Bates, a defense lawyer known for representing several people who were targeted by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, said earlier this week that he would pursue gun crime more aggressively as the city’s state’s attorney. He also asked for patience as he prepares to rebuild the office, which under Mosby has lost dozens of prosecutors and faced widespread criticism as violent crime continued to pummel Baltimore.

Mosby is also under federal indictment for perjury and making false statements on loan applications. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in September.

