Andrea E. Chapdelaine | Hood College

Hood College President Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D., has been named to the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) Board of Directors following the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting.

Chapdelaine is one of 13 members that will serve on the national board in 2022.

Established in 1915, the AAC&U aims to advance the democratic purposes of higher education by promoting equity, innovation and excellence in liberal education. As a member of the association, Hood has access to research, conferences and workshops, professional development and expert guidance for improving the quality of teaching, learning and assessment. Featuring hundreds of member institutions from more than 25 countries, the AAC&U includes accredited public and private two-year and four-year colleges and universities.