Anne Arundel County, Standard Solar developing energy project

Standard Solar and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works have begun work to develop a solar project providing clean energy to Bureau of Utility Operations facilities.

The systems will be located in Millersville and consist of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, totaling 1.3 megawatts (MW).

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works solar project is partially funded by a grant from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Energy Water Infrastructure Program.

Currently, Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are on target to reach 50% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. This project is another step toward helping the state achieve these ambitious goals.