ADVERTISEMENT
ATTORNEY
THE OPPORTUNITY YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!
Baltimore County Plaintiffs PI Firm Seeks
Experienced Attorney to Run Pre-Suit Negligence Practice.
Need to Have Excellent People and Communication Skills.
Need to Be Smart, Hungry, and
Financially Motivated.
Please submit your resume in confidence to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2677 in the subject line
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.