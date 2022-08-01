Betrivers Retail Sportsbook opens in Md.

Bingo World and Rush Street Interactive Inc., an online casino and sports betting company, Monday announced the launch of in-person sports betting at the BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore.

Eligible bettors, 21 and older, can place bets at the new retail sportsbook on a variety of U.S. and worldwide sporting events, including parlays, proposition bets and in-game bets, through 12 self-service kiosks as well as three over-the-counter machines to place bets.

To celebrate, Randy Clemens, president of Bingo World, joined former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, BetRivers Director of B2B Services Adam Glass, Md. State Sen. Pamela Beidle, Md. Del. Nicholaus Kipke, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and long time Bingo World customer and community icon Myra Harris to cut the ribbon to officially open the new sportsbook.

Ismail, a Super Bowl XXXV winner with the Ravens in 2000, placed the first bet.

The new 3,000-square-foot BetRivers sportsbook at Bingo World offers entertainment and wagering options, featuring a lounge area with 32 theater-style seats, a bar with seating and high tops, 21 hi-def video screens that surround the space airing multiple sporting events concurrently and streaming BetRivers odds boards.