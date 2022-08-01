Community Foundation of Howard County awards $200K in grants

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, awarded a total of $200,000 in community grants this year to 45 nonprofit organizations throughout Howard County.

The foundation received 69 grant applications this year as part of an open grant application process for eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations in Howard County. A grant committee of foundation board members and volunteers selected the grant recipients, which will use the funds for operating and programmatic needs.

Community grant recipients for 2022 include:

Association of Community Services of Howard County received $5,000 to support organizational operations.

Best Buddies received $2,500 to support the volunteer programming of one-to-one friendship, integrated employment and leadership development for Howard County individuals with and without disabilities.

Bridges to Housing Stability Inc. received $7,500 to support the organization’s housing and homelessness prevention programs.

Bright Minds Foundation received $7,500 supporting programs, grants and scholarships to expand educational resources and opportunities for Howard County Public School students.

Candlelight Concert Society received $2,500 to support community outreach services and concert performances.

CASA received $2,500 to provide information, outreach, support and assistance to immigrants and Latinos in Howard County.

Columbia Festival of the Arts received $7,500 supporting the Howard County celebration of the arts and entertainment to continue as a diverse and accessible community festival.

Community Action Council of Howard County received $7,500 to support programs for early child education, energy assistance, homeless prevention and food assistance.

Community Allies of Rainbow Youth received $1,000 to support LGBTQ students, staff and families in Howard County Public Schools through community partnerships and allies.

Friends & Foundation of the Howard County Library System received $5,000 to support Howard County Library youth educational programming.

Get on the Bus received $2,500 to support access and transportation to after-school programming and recreational activities for Title 1 school students in Howard County.

Gilchrist Hospice received $7,500 to support comprehensive, compassionate services to Howard County residents in need of acute or respite hospice care.

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center received $5,000 to support 24-hour crisis intervention services including shelter, housing and mental health services.

HC DrugFree received $7,500 to provide substance abuse and behavioral health education and prevention services to the Howard County community.

HopeWorks of Howard County received $7,500 to support services for people in Howard County affected by sexual and intimate partner violence.

Howard Community College Educational Foundation received $2,000 to support scholarships, grants and programs that benefit students at Howard Community College.

Howard County Arts Council received $7,500 to support the advancement of local community arts, increase the public’s appreciation for the arts and ensure arts access to all Howard County residents.

Howard County Autism Society received $7,500 to help individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families with information, support and advocacy.

Howard County Conservancy received $5,000 to support nature and environmental programs and services.

Howard County Dads received $1,000 to fund outreach and educational support to Howard County fathers to promote their involvement and engagement with their families.

Howard County Foundation for Black Educational & Cultural Achievement received $1,000 to provide post-secondary scholarship support to African-American students in Howard County.

Howard County Poetry and Literature Society (HoCoPoLitSo) received $2,500 to support the cultivation and appreciation of contemporary poetry and literature and culturally diverse literary heritages and broaden exposure to the literary arts in Howard County.

Howard EcoWorks received $2,500 to support Howard County workforce development and environmental programs that strengthen the local environment and climate-focused community leadership.

Humanim Inc. received $5,000 to support Howard County programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Indian Cultural Association of Howard County received $5,000 to strengthen ties between the Howard County Indian-American community and the community-at-large while also addressing food insecurity needs.

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland received $5,000 to support JA Finance Park Virtual, a four- to six-week economics program for Howard County middle school students.

Leadership Howard County received $5,000 to support educational and experiential leadership programs for Howard County youth and adults.

Luminus received $5,000 to support the Luminus Network for New Americans providing resources, information and direct assistance for immigrants in Howard County.

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland received $5,000 to support home-delivered meals for homebound Howard County seniors.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Howard County received $4,000 to provide support, education and advocacy for those living with mental illness and their families in Howard County.

National Family Resiliency Center received $2,500 to fund counseling, education and support programs for Howard County families experiencing crisis.

Neighbor Ride received $7,500 to support transportation services for Howard County seniors.

Ohana of Howard County received $2,500 to support Howard County students in overcoming barriers and achieving self-defined success through mentorship and build diverse community connections.

Rebuilding Together Howard County received $7,500 to support a volunteer-based home repair program for Howard County’s vulnerable populations.

Respite Retreats received $2,500 to provide retreats of respite to cancer patients, their caregivers and families in Howard County.

A.F.E. (Supplying Allergy Friendly and Emergency) Food Pantry received $2,500 to provide gluten-free and allergy-friendly food options to the food security network in Howard County.

Sobar received $2,500 to provide nonalcoholic beverage options to Howard County by hosting alcohol-free bars and events, working to reduce the stigma of choosing not to drink alcohol.

The Arc of Howard County received $2,500 to support full community life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Howard County.

The Community Ecology Institute received $5,000 to support Freetown Farm and programs focusing on and benefiting the environment, education, equity and health in Howard County.

The Village in Howard County received $2,500 providing mutual support, services and activities in coordination with public and private resources to enable Howard County residents 55 and older to actively age in place.

This Point Forward received $2,500 supporting efforts to create a network of individuals dedicated to building intentional engagement opportunities for Howard County residents 50 and older.

Touch Stones Financial Wellness Services Co. received $1,000 to support low- to moderate-income families and individuals through financial counseling and literacy education programs.

Voices for Children received $5,000 to support volunteer court appointed special advocate (CASA) services for Howard County youth in foster care.

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas received $5,000 to support the Leola Dorsey Community Resource Center, a permanent supportive housing program for individuals who are chronically homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Winter Growth Inc. received $7,500 to support assisted living, adult day care and community transportation for seniors and disabled adults in Howard County.

The Community Foundation of Howard County serves as a knowledgeable, trusted partner that forges connections between donors and nonprofit organizations to provide impactful investments in Howard County.

Since 2020, the foundation has awarded more than $6.5 million through more than 1,000 grants to organizations delivering human service, arts and cultural, educational and civic programs. Money for the grant programs comes primarily from income generated by the foundation’s endowment supported by more than 365 funds established by Howard County businesses, families and individuals.