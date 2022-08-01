Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

COPT executes build-to-suit lease at National Business Park

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022

Columbia-based Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) executed a build-to-suit lease with a Fortune 100 defense contractor at The National Business Park, adjacent to Fort George G. Meade in Annapolis Junction.

The 186,000 square foot development is designated for LEED Silver and, upon completion, will increase the park to 4.3 million square feet.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology-related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions.

The company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the greater Washington/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics.

As of June 30, COPT derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its regional office properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 186 properties encompassed 21.9 million square feet and was 93.7% leased.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo